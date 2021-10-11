MDC alleges lapse in Tura’s water project

TURA, Oct 10: Tura MDC Bernard N Marak, on Sunday, pointed out alleged lapse in the implementation of the Phase-II and Phase-III Tura water supply scheme project, even as he urged Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) CEM Benedic R Marak to look into the matter pointing out that GHADC water supply pipelines of the citizens were being disconnected.

The Tura MDC claimed that the problem of water crisis in Tura town is due to the absence of alternate water sources in implementation of the Phase-II and Phase-III of the Tura water supply scheme adding, all lines distributed in Tura come from the Phase-I project, which was originally under GHADC.

According to Bernard, RTI filed through the Deputy Commissioner’s office seeking information on implementation of Tura town water supply scheme amounting to approximately Rs 35 crore and implementation of Phase-I, Phase- II and Phase-III water projects remains unanswered till date.

Bernard went on to claim that unofficial information received from some officers confirmed that the files of Phase-I went missing while other information was not under record which includes the main lines. According to him, the original distribution lines of GHADC under Water Works department also were unofficially taken over while GHADC was in dilemma over the disconnections of its own lines.

“The Chief Executive Member has been apprised of this matter and requested to look into it as people are being disconnected from the GHADC water supplies by the state department causing inconvenience to the public,” he said.