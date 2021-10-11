Police in SGH nab 3 including 2 NDFB cadres

TURA, Oct 10: South Garo Hills Police, on Sunday, arrested three persons including two surrendered National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) cadres along with four factory-made handguns and ammunition.

Based on specific inputs, a team of the district police intercepted a vehicle at Siju-Adura area and arrested the three persons along with the weapons and ammunition.

The arrested persons have been identified as surrendered NDFB cadres Kamal Khaklary (35) of Kushdhwa village, and Jamejoy Basumatary (34) alias Supru of Dudhnoi, and Abhijeet Basumatary (23) alias Nonga of Buglamary Dudhnoi.

All the arrested persons hail from Goalpara district of Assam.