‘Meghalaya’s land is not for give and take’

NONGPOH, Oct 11: Within just a few days after the physical inspection conducted by the Regional Committees instituted by both the government of Assam and Meghalaya to sort out the long pending boundary disputes, today a group of villagers from Pilangkata and Maikhuli area including the members of the Garo Students’ Union (GSU) has come out in the open to voiced their dissatisfaction over the inspection conducted by the committees on Saturday and demanded that proper inspection should be conducted for demarcation of the boundary between the two states.

The protest today began with a meeting at Maikhuli area followed by the rally towards Iongkhuli village where villagers carrying placards and slogans shouting slogans express their anguish and dissatisfaction over the way, the inspection was conducted by the regional committees of both Assam and Meghalaya on Saturday last.

Through this protest, the villagers demanded that the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma should come and visit himself personally to get details of the area as well as to know the historical facts of the area before taking any final decisions.

‘We urged our Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma not to accept any report which states that the ‘left side’ is under Assam and the ‘right side’ is under Meghalaya, we want to make sure that our areas do not go to Assam, therefore, we humbly request the Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma to come and visit himself personally in these areas to get the real facts’ the leaders said.

The protest here was attended by the Adviser of GSU Ri Bhoi, Sunmoon Marak, President of GSU Ri Bhoi, Sunny R Marak, women leader of the Garo Mahila, Ringkumoni Marak along with others beside the villagers.