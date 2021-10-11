Police Observer for 47-Rajabala arrives in Tura

TURA, Oct 11: West Garo Hills District Election Officer, Ram Singh has informed that the Police Observer for the up-coming bye-election to 47-Rajabala (Gen) LAC.

According to the notification, Police Observer, Brij Bushan Sharma, IPS, will be available at Police Guest House at Fancy Valley, Tura, from 11 a.m onwards everyday for query, information, complaint, etc. relating to violation of model code of conduct.

The notification also informed that Sharma can also be contacted at mobile number 9863462354.