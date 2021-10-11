‘Nod to coke units for personal gains’

SHILLONG, Oct 10: The Opposition Congress on Sunday attacked the state government for issuing licenses indiscriminately to coke factories for their ‘personal gains’.

“This corrupt government, particularly the Industries department, has issued licenses left, right and centre. They do not care about the health and life of the people,” state Congress president Vincent H Pala said on Sunday.

“I do not blame the people who are operating the plants because they got their license,” he added.

“The real problem is that the government has very irresponsibly issued so many licenses without taking into account the sufferings of people in West Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Environment Coordination Committee (ECC) of Elaka Sutnga on Sunday claimed that North East Carbon Industries has already started production of coke without obtaining the Consent To Operate (CTO) and other relevant documents.

ECC’s legal adviser, Reading War said that the plant was also in violation of the order of the East Jaintia Hills DC issued on September 28 which states that coke plants in East Jaintia Hills that had been granted Consent To Establish (CTE) should not produce coke without obtaining the CTO.

War also said that North East Carbon Industries has misled the authorities by mentioning that the proposed location was at Thlu Kure village, Elaka Jowai whereas it has been set up at Mynska village under Elaka Sutnga.

“As per information available with us, these coke plants change their labourers every month since they cannot tolerate the pollution. We have also witnessed these labourers staying within the premises of the coke plants in violation of the criteria,” he added.