Oct 16 CLP meet raises eyebrows

SHILLONG, Oct 10: A section of Congress MLAs of the state has questioned the timing of a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting which the CLP leader, Mukul Sangma has convened.

The MLAs told The Shillong Times on Sunday that the meeting has been convened on October 16 to discuss matters relating to the October 30 by-elections to three seats, including assisting the party candidates.

They questioned the need to convene the meeting when the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) has already made arrangements for the election campaign.

According to them, the PEC, under the chairmanship of state president, Vincent H Pala, has appointed working presidents, Ampareen Lyngdoh, James Lyngdoh and the CLP leader as conveners for by-elections to Mawryngkneng, Mawphlang and Rajabala seats respectively.

The Congress leaders suspected that Sangma has convened the meeting to create confusion on the arrangements.

Pointing out that less than 20 days are left for the by-elections to be held, they said the party MLAs and the leaders are now expected to be in the field for campaigning.

“Is it not too late for the CLP leader to convene this meeting?” one of them asked.

The Congress has fielded Highlander Kharmalki from Mawryngkneng, former MLA Kennedy C Khyriem from Mawphlang and Hashina Yasmin Mondal, widow of former MLA Azad Zaman, from Rajabala.