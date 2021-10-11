Punjab Deputy CM opposes eviction move

CHANDIGARH, Oct 10: Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said he will seek the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Meghalaya government’s alleged move to ‘evict’ Sikhs living in Shillong.

After the Meghalaya Cabinet approved a proposal to relocate ‘illegal settlers’ from Iew Mawlong area in Shillong, the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) had said it will ‘fight tooth and nail’ to stop the government from carrying out the drive.

Two years ago, a Punjab government delegation led by Randhawa had visited Shillong and met members of the Harijan community living and had assured them at that time too that he would vociferously oppose any move against their displacement.

Randhawa said the Sikhs have been living in Shillong for decades and the Punjab government strongly opposes this decision to displace them. He said the civil rights of these Sikhs who have been living in Shillong for more than 200 years would not be allowed to be trampled upon at any cost. (PTI)