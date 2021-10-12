FIFA unveils Ibha as mascot of U-17 2022 Women’s WC

New Delhi, Oct 11: World football body, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)on Monday unveiled the official mascot of the U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 — Ibha — an Asiatic lioness representing women power.

Ibha aims to inspire women and girls across India and around the world to realise their potential. The tournament will be held in India from October 11-30 next year, a FIFA release said.

The announcement coincided with the International Day of the Girl Child. “Ibha is a strong, playful and charming Asiatic lioness that aims to inspire and encourage women and girls by using teamwork, resilience, kindness and empowering others.”

Ibha hopes to encourage girls in India and around the world to take the right decisions and reach their full potential.

“Ibha is a really exciting and inspiring character, one that young fans across India and around the world will have huge fun enjoying and interacting with in the lead-up to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India next year,” said Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer.

“Through the platform of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, Ibha will play an important role in engaging with fans, as well as encouraging and inspiring more women and girls across India and beyond to take part and play the game.”

All India Football Federation president and Local Organising Committee (LOC) chairman Praful Patel added: “The launch of the official mascot Ibha is yet another significant milestone achieved on the road to hosting the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022.

“Ibha symbolises courage and strength, which are core qualities of every woman, while also embodying the vibrance and visionary spirit of the tournament.” (PTI)