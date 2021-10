SHILLONG, Oct 11: Ka Sur Ka Bri Hynniewtrep (KSKBH) on Monday said they will be holding a sit-in-demonstration at 11 am on Wednesday to demand suspension of the top police officials responsible for killing former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

KSKBH general secretary Marbud Dkhar said they will also submit a memorandum to the government highlighting their demand and asserted that they will not stop till their demand was fulfilled.