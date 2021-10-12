Locals ask CM not to accept any report, visit disputed areas first

NONGPOH, Oct 11: Villagers from Pilangkata and Maikhuli on Monday voiced dissent to the recent joint interstate border inspection and urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to pay visit to the disputed areas and get first-hand information before accepting any report.

The villagers also organised a protest during the day which was attended by members of the GSU. The protest began with a meeting at Maikhuli area followed by a rally towards Iongkhuli village, during which the locals were seen carrying placards, shouting slogans — venting their anguish over the inspection conducted by the regional committees.

Demanding that proper inspection be conducted for demarcation of the interstate boundaries, they asked the chief minister to visit the disputed areas and become privy to historical facts before arriving to any conclusion. “We urge our Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to not accept any report which states that the left side is under Assam and the right side is under Meghalaya. We want to make sure that our areas do not go to Assam,” the locals said.