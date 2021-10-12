Price of petrol nears Rs 100-mark in city

SHILLONG, Oct 11: The price of petrol in Shillong has almost scored a century while that of diesel is in the “nervous nineties”.

On Monday, the price of a litre of petrol and diesel in the city was Rs 99.45 and Rs 91.94 respectively. Extra premium petrol was selling at Rs 103.50 per litre.

Secretary of the Petrol Dealers’ Association of Meghalaya, Sanchet Sureka, said fuel prices had started declining but began soaring a few days ago because of the increase of prices in the international market.

But the prices in Meghalaya are one of the lowest in the country because of a lower tax rate. Taxes imposed by the state government account for 20% of the price of petrol and 12% of that of diesel.

The fuel price rise has hit the commercial vehicle operators hard while vehicle owners have begun budgeting their spending on movement locally.

A local taxi driver, Gopal, who operates on the Jhalupara-Police Bazar route, said the increasing petrol prices, house rent and education of children have exerted immense pressure on him, especially when cabbies are allowed to ply thrice a week.

“We are still plying our vehicles on odd-even formula while all other vehicles are being allowed to move every day,” another cabbie said, adding that they are currently charging Rs 30 per passenger from Jhalupara to Police Bazar and are allowed to carry three passengers at most.

He said the administration should allow them to board four passengers so that they can charge Rs 20 per head.

Ahmed, a tourist taxi driver, who operates between Shillong and Guwahati said they are charging Rs 600 per passenger one way and the situation is getting tough for them with the rise in petrol and diesel costs.