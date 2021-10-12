Pandemic-hit Assam mobile theatre groups get financial aid

GUWAHATI, Oct 12: Producers of 17 mobile theatre groups of Assam were provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each by the state government to help them tide over the financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic since last year.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over the financial assistance to the producers of Kohinoor, Bordoichila, Awahan, Sudarshan, Surjya, Itihas, Rajtilak, Natasurjya, Bhagyadevi, Pragjyotish, Suruj, Nayantara, Binapani, Matribhumi, Brindaban, Hengool and Chiranjib theatre groups here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the mobile theatre industry has a rich legacy that enriches the cultural mosaic of Assam.

“There is a need to make joint efforts by the government and the theatre groups in order to keep the mobile theatre industry vibrant,” he said.

The chief minister said that during the last two years, the mobile theatre groups have been adversely affected by the pandemic as no plays could be performed during the period in the state. As a result, producers of mobile theatre groups have incurred heavy losses and the people associated with the industry had to face tremendous challenges.

However, recently the state government allowed the mobile theatre groups to stage plays by maintaining COVID-19 protocols.

He further said that the state government during 2020-21 has also provided financial assistance to the tune of Rs 50,000 to 974 artists of mobile theatre groups as a mark of honour for their contributions to the cultural field of Assam.