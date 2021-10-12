IIT-G submits proposal to Union minister for centre of excellence   

GUWAHATI, Oct 12: Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) has submitted a proposal to Union minister of state for communications, Devusinh Chauhan to establish a centre of excellence in advanced communications to develop specific areas of next-generation communication systems.

Chauhan had arrived at the institute on Monday for an interactive tour starting with a visit to the computer and communication centre (CCC) at IIT Guwahati.

“The project proposal was submitted to the Union minister by IIT-G director, Prof. T. G. Sitharam on behalf of the electronics and electrical engineering (EEE) department to develop specific areas of next-generation communication systems, which will enable the country to take a lead in niche areas of communication technologies, a statement from IIT-G issued here on Tuesday said.

The Union minister was first shown the supercomputer facility, Param-Ishan and its capabilities for multiple scientific, technological, weather forecasting and healthcare applications.

The IIT-G director also informed him about the upcoming supercomputer facility, Param-Kamrupa which is being installed at IIT Guwahati.

He further informed the Minister about IIT Guwahati’s endeavour to promote cutting edge research activities in emerging areas for the benefit of the country.

On his way to the inauguration venue, the Union minister also visited the Lakshminath Bezbaroa Central Library – IIT Guwahati, where various aspects of connected library, IT enabled state-of-the art facilities and unique installations were explained.

Book-return facilities, print and online collection details, remote authentication system, usages of online resources (especially during the COVID pandemic period), activities of the North East Regional Centre of National Digital Library of India, etc. were also shown to the minister.

Speaking on his maiden visit to IIT-G, Chauhan expressed his satisfaction on the various advanced research areas being pursued by the EEE department faculty members and the massive infrastructure that the institute has developed in frontier areas of communications and other allied areas.

He stressed developing technology that will be affordable for the masses and has deep penetration in the rural areas as well.