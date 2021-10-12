Shivpal also launches his yatra from Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 12: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) president Shivpal Singh Yadav embarked on his ‘Samajik Parivartan Yatra’ from Mathura on Tuesday.

Shivpal offered prayers at the Banke Bihari temple before starting his yatra.

Shivpal’s yatra, interestingly, coincides with his estranged nephew Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ that will also begin from Kanpur on Tuesday.

Shivpal’s yatra will be held in seven phases and will pass through Agra, Aurraiya, Etawah in the first phase.

Shivpal decided to embark on his yatra after his hopes of an alliance with Akhilesh were dashed, following lack of response from the latter’s side.

“I waited and waited, but when there was no response, I decided to battle on my own,” he had told IANS. (IANS)