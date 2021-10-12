NCB chief not under watch: Maha Home Minister 

MUMBAI, Oct 12 (IANS) Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday stated that the Mumbai Police have not kept the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under surveillance as alleged by the agency’s Zonal Director Sandeep Wankhede.

“No such orders have been issued, I don’t think any agency is keeping a watch on them,” said Walse-Patil.

The home minister’s reaction came a day after Wankhede lodged a police complaint alleging that he and his team members were being ‘illegally stalked’ by some plainclothes policemen.

He further informed the Oshiwara Police and the top police brass that since the past couple of days he and his men are allegedly under unauthorised ‘surveillance’.

Wankhede and his team are under the spotlight after busting a rave party aboard a luxury cruise ship on October 2 in which 8 persons were caught and later arrested, including Aryan Khan, the son of megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

The matter sparked off a huge political row with allegations and counter-allegations of the presence of some Bharatiya Janata Party activists during the operation, the raids were allegedly ‘fraudulent and orchestrated’ to divert attention, etc.

Senior leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi have demanded a police probe against the NCB raids, arrest of Wankhede, scrutiny of his call detail records to unravel the real truth behind the operations.