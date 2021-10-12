‘Will challenge status quo order on Harijan Colony’

SHILLONG, Oct 11: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday asserted that the state government was ready to challenge any order issued by different commissions for maintaining status quo on the relocation of Harijan Colony from Iew Mawlong.

“We have made it very clear that we will challenge in the court any status quo or any other order issued by the different commissions on this matter. We are ready to challenge them in the High Court or even the Supreme Court,” Sangma said while reacting on the order of the National Commission for Minorities directing the state government to maintain status quo in the matter as ordered by the High Court of Meghalaya on April 9, 2021.

On the announcement made by Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa that he will take up the ‘eviction’ move with the Union Home Ministry, Sangma said the state government has decided to take this step after three-and-half years of detailed homework.

“Whatever steps we are going to take from now on will be legally sound. Therefore, whatever decision and action is to be taken by the government will be based on proper documentation and proper legal sanction,” he said.

He also said that the Meghalaya government will take up the matter with individual leaders in the Punjab government.

The CM also pointed out that the ownership of the land is with the government in terms of the lease which has been signed with the Syiem of Mylliem.

“The employees of Shillong Municipal Board and other government departments residing in Harijan Colony are being asked to go to residential places allotted to them by the government. It is not that people will be simply left on the streets,” he said.

He further said that the Urban Affairs department has been asked to find an amicable way to shift those who are not legally settled somewhere else.

Recalling that this issue has been pending for long, Sangma said the government is making sincere efforts to find an amicable solution.

When pointed out that Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) had rejected the recommendations and has also claimed ownership of the land at Iew Mawlong, the CM said that the High Level Committee had given them opportunities, time and again, to submit documentation to prove their claim.

“Sadly, as per the HLC nobody came forward with any documentation despite giving them multiple opportunities,” Sangma said.

To a question that several groups are interfering into the matter, the CM said one cannot stop anybody if they have genuine concern for the people and if it is fair.

He also said that other procedures like shifting of the municipal offices and relocation of the government employees to the allocated spaces will start soon.

Speaking with The Shillong Times, Meghalaya Advocate General Amit Kumar asserted that the decision of the government to relocate illegal settlers from Harijan Colony cannot be construed as contempt of the order of the High Court.

“The government has the highest respect for the order of the Hon’ble High Court,” Kumar said adding that the process of law will be followed in letter and spirit by the government in the matter.