Another accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case surrenders in court

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 13: Ankit Das, one of the accused in the Lakhimpur incident in which four farmers were mowed down by an SUV on October 3, has surrendered in court on Wednesday.

The police had been conducting raids to arrest Ankit Das who is the nephew of former MP, late Akhilesh Das.

A notice had been pasted at his residence residential address in Lucknow.

According to reports, Ankit Das is a close friend of the main accused Ashish Mishra and the Fortuner in the convoy belonged to him. Ankit had earlier stated that he was not present there at the time of the incident.

