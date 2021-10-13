Cong to launch campaign today from Mawphlang

SHILLONG, Oct 12: The Congress will on Wednesday launch its campaign for by-elections to Mawphlang, Mawryngkneng and Rajabala Assembly seats.

Congress spokesperson and Mawsynram MLA, Himalaya M Shangpliang said following the scrutiny of nomination papers, the party is now clear who all are contesting and devise its strategies accordingly.

Claiming that the prospects of the Congress candidates are bright, Shangpliang said, “We are trying to take the message to people that we need good leaders and good governance. The Congress has fielded responsible leaders in all three constituencies. We will launch our campaign tomorrow”.

He will look after campaigning in Mawphlang and also visit some areas in Mawryngkneng and Rajabala constituencies.

“We should all campaign with a good spirit and avoid mudslinging at each other. There should be discipline, so we are able to guide people in the right direction. We should be able to justify why the Congress should win the three seats,” the MLA said.

He feels Mawphlang braces for a keen contest between the UDP and the Congress. The UDP has fielded Eugeneson, son of the late SK Sunn, in the seat.

“Eugene is likely to get some sympathy votes but we cannot rule out the strength of Bah Kennedy who has served the constituency once as an MLA. He has always been in touch with the people even after losing the last election. Since he is still close to people, we hope he will cross the line.”

Talking about former Congress leader and now National People’s Party candidate Lamphrang Blah, Shangpliang said, “He is a sitting MDC who has served in that position for four times. I cannot rule out his strength as well. An MDC looks after an area which is much bigger and wider than that of an Assembly constituency”.

The Congress spokesperson said party leader Mukul Sangma is actively engaged in the campaign process in Rajabala.

“We are hopeful that Rajabala will also be in the hands of the Congress. Our candidate Madam Yasmin has been working hard ever since Dr Azad passed away. There is a very strong sympathy wave there,” Shangpliang claimed.

“Dr Azad was a leader of the people and they loved him very much. They want his aspirations and dreams to be fulfilled through his wife,” the Congress leader added.