BJP leadership has focussed on minorities, says Conrad

SHILLONG, Oct 12: Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma has asserted that he does not find any BJP leaders harbouring the Hindutva agenda and added that they have a lot of focus on minorities especially Christians.

Reacting to a query about BJP’s Hindutva agenda, the chief minister said that in his personal experience in dealing with the BJP and its leadership, he has not seen any kind of hatred or targeting of minorities.

“In fact, there has been a lot of positive push towards how to make India a truly secular nation – they ask suggestions from states. I personally feel, when you love or have concerns for your people, there is no harm, they might do things differently – as long as it is not done by harming others,” the chief minister said in an exclusive interview with The Shillong Times.

Sangma also went on to say that in his three-and-half years as CM and even before that he never across a situation where the BJP leaders have nurtured such agenda.

“They have a lot of focus on the NE and on the minorities, especially Christians, with regard to overall development. In the last seven years compared to the previous years, the spending has tripled as we are touching about Rs 2.5 lakh crore spent on the North East compared to Rs 1 lakh crore that was spent before that. Lot more funds are flowing to the region,” he said.

The CM also did not find any problem with central ministers visiting the state. “A lot of people may feel – what is there in a visit but people don’t realise that when you actually see things with your own eyes, you are in a better position to make a better decision and that is what is reflecting in a number of projects and funds that are flowing in.”

On being asked if Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma was interfering into the internal matters of the state, Sangma said that Himanta Biswa Sarma understands the NE very well and added that there are few leaders who know the issues in the Kuki, Tangkhul and Mao areas, in the Khasi and Jaintia areas and the tribal areas of Tripura.

“I have not seen that he has imposed his thoughts or decisions on the government of Meghalaya and whenever issues have come up, he has called and discussed with me,” the CM said.

He also said that the Assam CM is keen to ensure that the region as a whole remains peaceful and added that Himanta has certain issues and agendas in their party manifestoes that he would like take up but he has never interfered with the day-to-day affairs of Meghalaya.