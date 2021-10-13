Two parties push for state’s bifurcation

SHILLONG, Oct 12: The coordination committee formed by the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the Garo Hills State Movement Committee (GHSMC) will focus on the proper demarcation of the boundaries for the bifurcation of Meghalaya into the proposed Khasi-Jaintia and Garoland states.

“We want to clearly define and demarcate the boundaries of the Khasi-Jaintia and Garoland states. We will not like to face a problem similar to that with Assam. The demarcation of the boundaries would be the most important aspect if the bifurcation of the state materialises,” HSPDP president KP Pangniang told reporters after the party’s Central Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday.

He said the coordination committee will identify and demarcate the areas that will fall in the two proposed states.

According to him, the demarcation of the boundaries could be based on the areas that fall under the erstwhile United Khasi and Jaintia Autonomous District Council and the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council.

“We would not like to witness any kind of skirmishes or clashes among our people due to the boundary dispute,” the HSPDP president said.

The HSPDP and GHSMC had in July formed the coordination committee to revive the demand for the bifurcation of Meghalaya.

It may be recalled that the demand for the bifurcation of the state was initiated by the late Hopingstone Lyngdoh of HSPDP and the late Clifford Marak of the Garo National Council.

Pangniang said the party will soon release a booklet to explain to the people why a separate Khasi-Jaintia state needs to be created.