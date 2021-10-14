HNLC warns people against voting for NPP

Shillong, Oct 13: The proscribed HNLC had warned people not to vote for the National People’s Party (NPP) in the upcoming bye-elections scheduled for October 30 in retaliation against the killing of its former leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, HNLC general secretary cum publicity secretary, Sainkupar Nongtraw said that the NPP offices throughout Khasi and Jaintia Hills region should be closed down.

“We are giving a one-week deadline to close down their offices,” Nongtraw said.

Stating that the national parties come and go in the State, the HNLC general secretary said that none of them has been able to serve the indigenous population in right earnest.

“The national parties are like a rainbow in coalition politics as they will not be able to remove the problems of the people of the State,” he said. The HNLC publicity secretary said that there is a need to have a strong regional party which can serve the people.

Busting the police claim that one of its cadres, Emanuel Suchen had surrendered, Nongtraw said that was only a drama.

“ Suchen was arrested by the police six months ago as he was wanted in two IED attacks in Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills,” he said.

The HNLC general secretary said that the police continued to threaten and harass him even after he was released hence he had no other option but to go underground and finally he had to surrender.

Nongtraw also denied that Suchen was involved in the IED blasts. He further said that the police arrested their former cadres and innocent youth who were like caged animals.

“However, it is not easy to arrest the real cadres of the outfit. The arrest of the innocent youth only shows the weakness of the police,” the HNLC general secretary added.