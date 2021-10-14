Two killed as bike dashes into tree

TURA, Oct 13: Durga Puja celebrations in Garo Hills was cut short by a tragic accident in which two persons lost their lives when their speeding motorcycle dashed against a tree at Rangatari village, in Garobadha, West Garo Hills on Tuesday night.

The victims identified as Muluk Chand and Ahinur Islam of Teporapara village under Mankachar in Assam, had come to Garo Hills to partake in the puja celebrations and were heading back when tragedy struck them.

They were rushed to Garobadha hospital but succumbed to head injuries. The two victims were not wearing any helmets at the time of the accident.