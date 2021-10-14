President extends Dussehra greetings to nation

NEW DELHI, Oct 14: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, on Thursday greeted the nation on the eve of Dussehra, saying the festival inspires us to follow the path of morality, goodness and virtue.

“On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad,” a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said quoting the President.

“Vijaya Dashami is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil,” the President said, adding, “This festival inspires us to follow the path of morality, goodness and virtue. The persona of Lord Rama and his righteous conduct as Maryada-Purushottam is an ideal for all of us.”

“May this festival strengthen the moral foundation of the society and inspire all the citizens to work for nation-building,” he added.

The President is currently in Ladakh and would be spending Dussehra with Army jawans in Drass.