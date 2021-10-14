Sawkmie greets people on Durga Puja

SHILLONG, Oct 13: Opposition Congress Chief Whip and Mawlai MLA, PT Sawkmie, greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Durga puja.

Extending his wishes, he said that Durga puja is a celebration of velour courage, and triumph of good over evil.

“Let this festival incite immense joy, happiness, and rejoice amongst everyone and bring a spirit of unity, to live in peace and harmony and prosperity,” Sakwmie said.

Meanwhile, the 18 West Shillong Block Congress Committee has also conveyed its best wishes to the people of the state on the joyous festival of Durga puja and Dussehra.