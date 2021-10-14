Will intensify stir, group warns

SHILLONG, Oct 13: Ka Sur Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep (KSKBUH) on Wednesday threatened to intensify their agitations if the NPP-led MDA Government continues to turn a blind eye to the demand for suspension of the top police officials over the killing of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

On the sidelines of the sit-in at Malki, KSKBUH general secretary, Marbud Dkhar, informed that they are contemplating holding surprise agitations in the coming days.

“We are very disappointed with the delay tactics of the government. There is no response to suspend the top police officials, including the DGP, even after two months since Thangkhiew was killed,” Dkhar rued.

Expressing discontent over the progress on the one-man judicial inquiry headed by Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) chairman, Justice T. Vaiphei, he informed that they had also planned of submitting a memorandum to Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui.

“But we could not get the appointment since he has gone to Delhi. We want to meet him within this week,” Dkhar said.

He further informed that the members are going to soon hold surprise agitations. “Our agitations have been a peaceful one since the beginning. But it seems the government is not responding to our demand. We will have to intensify our agitations to force the government to act,” he said.

Dkhar also condemned the ones who have been accusing the conglomeration of politicising the issue.

Meanwhile, KSKBUH vice chairman, Donboklang Kharlyngdoh, said that they will not stop until their demand is met. “We are upset with the attitude of the state government. The government should have respected the voice of the people to suspend the top police officials so as to pave way for an impartial probe,” Kharlyngdoh said.

It may be mentioned a large number of people from various parts of Khasi and Jaintia Hills partook in the sit-in on Wednesday, shouted slogans and displayed placards to condemn the state government for not suspending the top police officials

It may be mentioned that KSKBUH has been demanding suspension of three police officials —DGP R Chandranathan, East Jaintia Hills SP, Jagpal Singh, and East Khasi Hills SP (Traffic), Shailendra Bamaniya — over the killing of Thangkiew.