SHILLONG, Oct 14: A coal laden truck with registration number AS 01-FC-0316 while heading towards Lumshnong, East Jaintia Hills District from Assam capsized on reaching a sharp turn at National Highway-6 at Jyntru village in Ri Bhoi District.

The incident took place at around 11:30 AM on Friday. Driver of the truck, Jesperson Ryngkhlem received minor injuries in the incident.