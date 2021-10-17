Bypoll: Campaigning gathers pace

SHILLONG, Oct 16: Campaigning for bye-elections to three Assembly constituencies is gathering pace.

The by-poll will be held at Mawryngkneng, Mawphlang and Rajabala constituencies on October 30. The votes will be counted on November 2.

Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Saturday campaigned for party’s Rajabala candidate, Abdus Saleh. He said the National People’s Party (NPP) stands committed to the overall development of the region.

Rajabala braces for a multi-cornered contest. The Congress has fielded Hashina Yasmin Mondal, widow of former MLA Azad Zaman. Ashahel D Shira, a sitting Member of Development Council (MDC), is contesting on the United Democratic Party’s (UDP) ticket. Kingstone B Marak is the BJP candidate.

A multi-cornered contest is also expected in Mawphlang among UDP’s Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Congress’s Kennedy Khyriem and NPP’s Lamphrang Blah.

Congress leaders, including HM Shangpliang, campaigned for Khyriem in different areas of the constituency on Saturday.

They laid thrust on development and spoke about issues of farmers, rising prices of fuel and beef etc. They lamented that the labourers did not receive assistance during the pandemic.

Opposition chief whip PT Sawkmie, who too campaigned, said it is going to be a tough fight for both Congress and NPP.

UDP leaders Jemino Mawthoh and Titos Chyne campaigned in Pamsanngut, Kyrphei and Rangshang areas of Mawphlang.

In the Mawryngkneng constituency, the NPP and the UDP assigned their top leaders for campaigning. Highlander Kharmalki is the Congress candidate here. The NPP has fielded its sitting MDC, Pyniaid Sing Syiem.

The BJP will kick-start its campaign in Rajabala on Sunday. The party is contesting only in this seat.

“We will start our campaigning from tomorrow (Sunday) from Chokchokia. Our state team is in Tura along with me and Sanbor Shullai,” state BJP president, Ernest Mawrie said.

The BJP will have two public meetings besides other meetings in and around the area on Sunday.

Rajabala has been a Congress stronghold but Mawrie is hopeful of the party candidate’s success given the ground work it has done and the efforts put in by its workers.

He said the party will support the alliance partners in Mawphlang and Mawryngkneng.

BJP is hoping to cash in on the apparent divide in the Congress and also banking on development and the assurance to address the issue of floods in the constituency.

There are 13 candidates in the three constituencies – five each in Rajabala and Mawryngkneng and three in Mawphlang.