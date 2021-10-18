BJP ambivalent on state’s bifurcation

SHILLONG, Oct 17: The BJP does neither oppose nor favour Meghalaya’s bifurcation into the proposed Khasi-Jaintia and Garoland states.

“We are neither against it nor in favour of it. We suggest that the public opinions should be sought,” BJP state vice president, Bernard N Marak said on Sunday.

The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the Garo Hills State Movement Committee (GHSMC) had formed a coordination committee in July to revive the bifurcation demand.

Insisting that bifurcation should be people-oriented, Marak said, “If people want it, it is okay. But if people are not in support of it, then they have to consider the public mandate.”

He reiterated that it is imperative those who initiated the move take the views and opinions of the people.

After the party’s Central Executive Committee meeting held recently, HSPDP president KP Pangniang had told reporters that the coordination committee will identify and demarcate the areas that will fall in the two proposed states.

According to him, the demarcation of the boundaries could be based on the areas that fall under erstwhile United Khasi and Jaintia Autonomous District Council and the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council.

The demand for the bifurcation of the state was initiated by the late Hopingstone Lyngdoh of the HSPDP and the late Clifford Marak of the Garo National Council.