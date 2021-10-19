UP: Dental student found hanging in hostel room

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 19: A second year student of MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) in the Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) here was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room.

Vaishali Chaudhari, 25, a resident of Hapur, was sharing her hostel room with some fellow students. Her roommates had gone to attend classes but she stayed back.

She was found hanging from the fan later on Monday.

Moradabad police said the body has been sent for the post-mortem examination.

The police are interrogating the deceased’s roommates, university officials and the victim’s family has been informed.

Circle officer (CO) Indu Sidhartha said prima facie, it is a case of suicide but the actual cause of death will be known once the autopsy report comes.

“Her roommates and friends are being interrogated to ascertain if she was undergoing any kind of mental stress. We are investigating the case from all angles,” added the official. (IANS)