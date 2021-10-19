AAP to take out ‘free bijli guarantee yatras’ in UP

Lucknow, Oct 19 : Buoyed by the response to its promise of providing 300 units of electricity free to every household if voted to power, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now planning to take out ‘Free Bijli Guarantee Yatras’ across the state.

The yatra will begin from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on October 21.

According to AAP spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari, the yatra will be led by party MP and state in-charge Sanjay Singh.

Four yatras have been finalised but one will be held in all divisional headquarters over the next month.

“The yatra will cover a distance of 3-5 km in Varanasi. Through this, party workers will reiterate the promise made by the party to the people of UP in which AAP will provide 300 units of free power to people, waive off all pending bills within 24 hours of getting elected, provide free power to farmers for agricultural purposes and ensure that there is 24 hours of uninterrupted power supply,” he said.

Maheshwari further said that the party had been running a ‘free bijli guarantee scheme’ in the state for which a number had been issued so that people could connect with the party.

The AAP workers were also going house to house and holding camps where they were telling people about the various promises made by the party.

“In the coming days, we will hold similar programmes on our promise of employment and also on education, for which we have promised to set aside 25 per cent of the state’s budget,” he stated.

After Varanasi, the next yatra will be held in Basti on October 22, followed by one in Gonda on October 24 and one in Ghaziabad on October 28.

A yatra will also be held in Lucknow but that will be the largest and the date is expected to be announced soon, said Maheshwari. (IANS)