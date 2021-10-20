Rape-accused father on the run

SHILLONG, Oct 19: A man accused of raping and impregnating his daughter on multiple occasions over the last 14 years has gone underground after a case was filed by the survivor recently.

In her complaint, the survivor from West Jaintia Hills alleged that her father had raped her first in 2007 following which she became pregnant and bore a child. Aged 13 at that time, she did not reveal the identity of her child’s father as the accused had threatened her with dire consequences.

Her ordeal continued and she was raped again by the accused. Though she became pregnant again, she lost the unborn child two month into her pregnancy.

West Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police, Bikram D Marak said on Tuesday that the accused is on the run and police have activated their networks to nab the accused.

“He has been absconding for three days but we are on the job to catch him,” Marak said, adding that a case has been registered under Section 375 (Rape) of the IPC.

The SP admitted that it would be challenging for the police to determine the legalities since the first offence was reported way back in 2007. “Whether we register the case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) or IPC is yet to be determined. We have to look into all the legal aspects,” he added.

The now 27-year-old survivor, who lives with her daughter, filed the complaint after the accused attempted to rape her again a few days earlier.