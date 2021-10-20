Election dept ready for first big challenge

SHILLONG, Oct 19: Safety and emphasis on COVID-19 protocols are the two mantras adopted by the state Election department as it gears up for its first big challenge in the form of by-elections to three assembly constituencies of Mawphlang, Mawryngkneng and Rajabala seats on October 30 against the backdrop of the pandemic.

Constitutionally, by-elections to any vacant assembly or parliamentary seat should be held within a period of six months. The Mawryngkneng seat fell vacant in February following the demise of sitting MLA, David Nongrum while the Rajabala seat fell vacant in March after the demise of sitting legislator, Azad Zaman. Bypoll to the Mawphlang seat was necessitated following the demise of sitting MLA, SK Sunn.

The Election Commission delayed announcement of the bypolls to Mawryngkneng and Mawphlang seats as the country was gripped by a deadly second wave of the pandemic but as the situation gradually improved, by-elections in Meghalaya and several other states were announced.

The state Election department is laying emphasis on adherence to COVID protocols for everyone likely to be involved in the electioneering exercise.

Speaking with The Shillong Times on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said the department is focusing on a triangle of safety — safe and sanitised polling stations, physical distancing and COVID appropriate behaviour within the polling station precinct.

The Election department has already issued necessary COVID related guidelines to be adhered to by all the stakeholders, he said and added that the State COVID Nodal Officer and the District COVID Nodal Officers deputed by the Health department are advising and training all polling officials on COVID appropriate behaviour and protocols.

According to Kharkongor, nodal health officers will be deployed in each polling centre to keep a tab on safety measures.

He also recalled that after the announcement of the by-election the department convened a meeting with all political parties and urged them to adhere to COVID related protocols.

He also made it clear that during electioneering, if political parties are found in violation of protocols permission for meetings will be withdrawn.

Kharkongor also said that NPP candidate from Rajabala, Abdus Saleh was issued a show-cause notice after complaints of violation of the model code of conduct and COVID protocols surfaced. The district election officer of West Garo Hills held a meeting with all political parties on Tuesday to reiterate the ECI instructions on COVID-19, he added.

The CEO also said that in order to keep the old and COVID positive voters at home on the day of polling, the Election department will allow senior citizens above 80 years of age, persons with disabilities and COVID positive patients will be allowed to cast their vote through postal ballot by using Form 12D provided they have opted for the same.