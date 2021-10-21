MDA govt lacks political will to effect relocation: PN Syiem

SHILLONG, Oct 20: Former KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Pynshngainlang N. Syiem has said that the NPP-led MDA Government lacks the ‘political will’ to evict and relocate residents of Harijan Colony from Them Iew Mawlong.

Syiem told reporters on Wednesday that the government should have immediately issued an eviction notice after accepting the recommendations of the High Level Committee (HLC).

The government cannot have two opinions on the matter since it appears that the government is unsure about issuing the eviction notice even after taking a decision to relocate the people from Iew Mawlong.

“If the government was sure about what it had decided then there should have been immediate follow-up action. It looks like the government is playing a waiting game to see how the situation unfolds,” Syiem said.

He also stated that the state government has made a mistake by not enforcing the decision it has taken.

The former KHADC CEM asserted that there will be no problem in going ahead with the relocation if the district administration, police, KHADC and Hima Mylliem work together.

He recalled that the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) had earlier issued eviction notice to residents of Harijan Colony but the High Court of Meghalaya intervened and issued a stay order.

He pointed out that there was an agreement between the Hima Mylliem and the British Government relating to the land.

“As per the agreement, this plot of land should not be converted into a commercial area,” Syiem said, adding that this is a strong ground to evict them since they have violated one of the terms of the agreement.

The former KHADC chief also disclosed that several residents of Harijan Colony have approached the Syiem of Hima Mylliem seeking land documents (patta).

“This is proof enough that the land belongs to Hima Mylliem. Therefore, they do not have any right of ownership over this plot of land. If they do not have any land documents then why should they not be evicted,” Syiem said.

He also asked the state government to build a strong case for itself and to get all necessary documents ready to justify its relocation move if the residents of harijan Colony decide to approach the High Court or the Supreme Court.