Charles against change in David’s plan on MLA scheme

SHILLONG, Oct 21: Congress leader Charles Pyngrope has stated that the list of beneficiaries submitted by former Mawryngkneng MLA late David Nongrum to avail the MLA scheme should not be altered, while emphasising that it needs to be respected.

It may be mentioned that after the untimely demise of David Nongrum, the Mawryngkneng seat had fallen vacant and a by-election was subsequently necessitated. The by-elections to Mawryngkneng along with two more constituencies are scheduled for October 30.

A controversy has, of late, cropped up in Mawryngkneng over the distribution of the MLA scheme which was mooted by David Nongrum.

Clarifying that media reports have misquoted his statement, Charles Pyngrope said that the MLA scheme has been put on hold due to the model code of conduct which is in force in the constituency.

Maintaining that there should be no involvement of any party with regard to the disbursement of MLA schemes, Pyngrope reiterated that the name of the beneficiaries which have been approved by the Deputy Commissioner should be respected.

Crediting the then Block Development Officer for going by the book in disbursing the schemes, Pyngrope said that some external forces are making attempts to make political mileage out of the MLA scheme in the constituency. He recalled that the former MLA had provided gas connection to beneficiaries in Umpling by finalising the matter after consultation with the headman.

On the other hand, sources have said that the BDO’s office cannot change the list of beneficiaries for the MLA scheme as it was provided by the MLA and has been directly submitted to the Deputy Commissioner for necessary approval.