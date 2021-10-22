NEIGRIHMS celebrates nation’s vax milestone

SHILLONG, Oct 21: Joining the nationwide chorus of celebration of India reaching a significant milestone in terms of vaccination against COVID-19, the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), along with Bank of Baroda and Rotary Club of Shillong, organised a gala function on the main hospital premises here on Thursday.

NEIGRIHMS was part of the nationwide celebrations held on Thursday as India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday, resulting in celebratory events in several parts of India, including Meghalaya.

Director of NEIGRIHMS, Prof. Nalin Mehta, was the chief guest at the function which was also attended by the Network DGM Kolkata Zone, Sonam Tshering Bhutia, and Regional Head Guwahati of the Bank of Baroda, Ailen Diengdoh, members of the Rotary Club of Shillong, and faculty, resident doctors, nursing staff and employees of NEIGRIHMS.

On the other hand, Bank of Baroda, as part of its CSR activity, donated a basic life support ambulance to the institute to mark the momentous occasion, while the Rotary Club of Shillong provided refreshments to all present.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed his joy over the national feat.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, “Our country crosses the 100 crore vaccine doses mark! A remarkable effort by our frontline workers across the country who continue to ensure the vaccine reaches the remotest corners of the country.”

At the national level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the landmark reached in little over nine months’ time since the countrywide vaccination drive was launched on January 16 as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore.