Congress faces strong NPP challenge

SHILLONG, Oct 21: With none from the family of Charles Pyngrope in the fray, the October 30 by-elections to Mawryngkneng seat is expected to be keenly contested by the National People’s Party (NPP) and the Congress.

The constituency, one of the largest in Khasi Hills region, has traditionally backed Congress leader Pyngrope and his son, the late David Nongrum, in Assembly elections. The bypoll was necessitated by David’s demise in February.

Campaigning is yet to gather pace but the candidates are visiting the houses of voters to woo them. The constituency has 36,751 voters, including 17,765 males and 18,986 females.

W. Karymmai, manager of a roadside eatery, told a group of reporters that campaigning has been low-key so far.

“We used to see rallies and flags put up everywhere much ahead of the day of polling. There are just nine days left for the constituency to go to elections but we don’t see any big meeting taking place,” he said.

At the Thadshalai village, the reporters met an old lady, Justina Kharpran. She said people in the constituency never vote for political parties but individuals who can ensure schemes and developmental programmes.

Returning after a game of football, a group of boys told the reporters that the constituency is yet to come alive for the elections.

The youngsters said the winner must bring development. They said they need better healthcare facilities, good roads, schools, colleges etc.

NPP candidate, Pyniaid Sing Syiem was busy with campaigning and could not be reached. Calls made to independent candidate, Norbert Marboh went unattended.

The journalists could, however, meet Esron Marwein, who is contesting as an independent with the backing of the KHNAM leadership.

Marwein said his heart is with KHNAM but he is contesting as an independent due to some issues. KHNAM chief Adelbert Nongrum is campaigning with Marwein in different localities.

The candidate organised a public meeting at Thadshalai village on Wednesday evening. He lamented that he obtained permission from the Sordar for the meeting but since there was no announcement about it from the village authorities, only a small crowd had turned up.

Marwein is confident that he will be able to throw up a tough fight, stating that he has been working in the constituency since 2002. He said he does not think the sympathy factor is going to work in favour of the Congress candidate, Highlander Kharmalki as the latter is not from the family of Pyngrope.

He said he will work in areas including health, education, livelihood, social responsibility and empowerment of voters, if elected. He said his priority will be to upgrade the livelihood of farmers who constitute 80-90% of the population in the constituency.

The reporters met the Congress candidate at his Sohryngkham residence where party bigwigs Pyngrope, Ampareen Lyngdoh and Mayralborn Syiem were seen addressing a meeting and convincing people to vote for the party candidate.

Kharmalki admitted he is facing a challenge from the NPP but expressed optimism about his success.

On the sympathy factor, he said the senior leaders are convincing people to vote for him as he can perform as an MLA.

He said he will concentrate on transparent and timely implementation of schemes. He said the CHC at Mawryngkneng needs to be upgraded to a PHC at the earliest. He also said that there is a need to close down all the illegal check gates on the highways that pass through the constituency.

The Congress candidate, who had contested the last assembly elections on a PDF ticket, said the combined votes of the PDF and the Congress will make him victorious.