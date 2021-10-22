Secretariat controlling illegalities, Pala claims

SHILLONG, Oct 21: State Congress chief, Vincent H. Pala on Thursday indicated that some officials are orchestrating the illegal activities in the state.

“The illegal collections along the national highway are taking place with the knowledge of the notorious elements in the secretariat. These elements are also ensuring that the contract works in various government departments go to their close aides,” he said while addressing an election rally at Nongspung for Kennedy C. Khyriem, the party candidate from Mawphlang.

He also alleged that contractors in Ri Bhoi district have been asked to buy boulders and sand only from the relative of a minister in the state.

“It seems they are in the government with the intention of looting the state. These notorious elements also have close ties with the militant groups,” Pala said.

The MPCC president said militant activities had declined when Congress ruled the state. “But we are seeing a resurgence of militancy, which is really unfortunate,” he observed.

Pala also expressed concern over the mushrooming of coke factories in areas under Elaka Sutnga in East Jaintia Hills.

“There are 48 coke factories operating in a very small area. The people have health concerns because of these polluting factories. People are regretting having elected the UDP and NPP,” he said.

According to him, the people want to teach a lesson to both parties in 2023.

Pala also rued the government’s lack of interest in following up on the developments in NEIGRIHMS and NEHU.

“Both NEIGRIHMS and NEHU are losing their tag of institutions of excellence. It was important for the state government to appoint a director and a vice-chancellor committed to the growth of these prestigious institutions,” MPCC president said.

He also said there is an attempt to shift important central government PSUs such as NEEPCO from the state.

“I am aware of the attempt to shift the NEEPCO office to Guwahati in a hush-hush manner,” Pala said.

The state Congress chief also questioned the decision of the state government to take loans from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank at a “very high” rate of interest.

“I am not sure why the state government needs to take such loans,” he said.