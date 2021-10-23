Amit Shah chairs high level security review in J&K

SRINAGAR, Oct 23: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar on Saturday on the first day of his 3-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

This is his first visit to J&K after Article 370 was abrogated and the state bifurcated into two union territories.

Steps taken to ensure safety of the minorities and non-locals were discussed at the meeting, held at the Raj Bhavan, in the aftermath of targeted civilian killings by the militants in which 11 civilians were killed in 15 days.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, senior officials of civil, military, paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies of the UT and the Central government attended the meeting.

Counter terrorism and anti-infiltration measures taken by the security forces were also discussed during the meeting.

As many as 50 additional companies of central armed police forces (CAPFs) are being deployed in J&K after the spate of civilian killings by militants.

The additional personnel being deployed will mainly be used to beef up security in cities and densely-populated towns of the Valley.

Also a number of bunkers have come up at places in Srinagar city after being removed in 2014 and 2018.

