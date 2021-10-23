Parties step up campaign on Saturday, UDP woos voters at Gimegre

TURA, Oct 23: The UDP on Saturday stepped up its poll campaign for party candidate Ashahel D Shira at Gimegre Village in West Garo Hills District where state party leaders made efforts to woo voters in their favour.

Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui and Ranikor MLA Pius Marwein along with party candidate Ashahel D Shira paid visits to several villages under the constituency and held meetings at different venues in an attempt to win them over.

On the other hand, the ruling NPP is also making all out efforts to garner support for its party candidate Abdus Saleh with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma himself camping in the constituency since the last few days.

Meanwhile, the Congress decided to hold back from organizing any large gatherings, preferring to seek support for its candidate Hasina Yasmin Mondal by paying home visits on Saturday. Several of its leaders along with MDCs were seen going on door to door visits for votes.

Sources however informed that party bigwigs including former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, MPCC President Vincent Pala, former Minister from Assam Rekibul Hussain is expected to visit the constituency on Sunday.