Garo Hills delegation part of BJP’s two-day ST Morcha meet

TURA, Oct 25: BJP State Scheduled Tribe Morcha President, Boston Marak and ST Morcha General Secretary Hubarth Arengh were part of the party’s two day National ST Morcha Meet held recently at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

The two day meeting which was inaugurated by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda was attended by ST morcha’s office bearers from across the country.

During the meeting, activities, programmes and policies for the State of Meghalaya for development and welfare of the people were submitted by ST Morcha President Boston Marak. Marak also made several suggestions to be taken for the welfare of people in the state.

As part of the meeting, adeliberation also took place under the chairmanship of its national president Sameer Oraon on ways to make the tribals self sufficient,stop migration and create awareness about the centre’s development schemes which are aimed at the betterment of their communities.

With regard to Centre schemes like Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana – an initiative targeting livelihood generation for tribals by harnessing the wealth of forest and TRIFED i.e Tribal cooperative marketing development federation of India, it was pointed out that the Government of Meghalaya has yet to sign the MOU and no nodal department have taken the decision yet.

Special focus was also made during the meeting on ways to create awareness among the tribal communities about the development and welfare schemes which are being undertaken by the Union Government so that they can reap their benefits. A proposal to promote State’s martyrs like pa Togan N sangma, U tirot Singh and U Kiang Nangbah was also made for which deliberations would be taken by the ST Morcha.