Sanbor rues missing Union cabinet berth

SHILLONG, Oct 25: Labour Minister, Sanbor Shullai on Monday claimed that Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had assured him a Cabinet berth if he was elected as an MP in 2019.

Addressing an election rally in support of NPP candidate, Pyniaid Sing Syiem at Mawshbuit village, Shullai also claimed that he would have been the “youngest son of the Union Home Minister” if the people had chosen him as their MP.

“I would have managed to bring developmental projects like what Union Minister, Kiren Rijiju has done for Arunachal Pradesh. But sadly the people of the state missed the bus by not electing me as MP,” the BJP MLA and Cabinet minister said.

He said that the people elected Vincent H. Pala as an MP who was not able to do anything for the state since he had to sit in the opposition.

“We can see the frustration in Pala as now he is trying to make his presence felt in the state politics. But unfortunately we are witnessing internal tussle within the Congress after he was appointed as the MPCC chief,” Shullai observed.

According to him, this is a clear indication that the Congress is a sinking ship.

He said various regional parties have come together to form the North East Democratic Alliance to end the misrule of the Congress under the chairmanship of Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma. “The Congress has done only lip service during its reign in the region for more than 70 years. The people of the Northeastern states are fed up with the grand old party as they see a new light under the regime of the regional forces,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shullai urged upon the people of Mawryngkneng constituency to vote for the NPP candidate who will ensure that there is development in the constituency.

“It is futile to vote for a candidate who will sit in the opposition,” the BJP minister said.

NPP MLA, Sosthenes Sohtun, NPP MDC, Victor Rani among others also addressed the election rally.