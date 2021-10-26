HSPDP backs UDP in Rajabala campaign

TURA, Oct 25: Two senior leaders of the regional forces in the state, UDP President and Meghalaya Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh shared stage with the HSPDP’s Renikton Tongkhar in a special election campaign held in Rajabala for UDP candidate Ashahel D Shira, signifying the importance the regional groups are giving to this crucial by-election.

Metbah Lyngdoh was accompanied by Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla, while PHE Minister, Renikton Tongkhar, gave the much needed weightage from the HSPDP side.

The importance of securing the tribal votes in the hill areas could be gauged from the fact that both parties’ leaders gave sufficient stress in holding rallies in the Garo and plain tribe areas of Gomaijhora, Takimagre and Bhajamara.

The leaders also rallied in the muslim dominated region of Bhaitbari on the same day.

“When Ashahel D Shira joined us and expressed his keenness to contest the Rajabala seat we asked him the reason. The stand he took impressed us all. He said he has only one agenda which is development of the constituency and uplifting the lives of the people,” said Metbah Lyngdoh while addressing the crowds.

He also said that since UDP is in the government a lot of help will be provided to Rajabala with the election of Ashahel Shira.

HSPDP leader Tongkhar also spoke about the importance of regional unity and the importance of bringing development.

Congress rallies in Hills

Congress leaders, led by Mukul Sangma and Deborah Marak also held extensive rallies in the tribal dominated hills region of Rajabala on Monday, giving enough indication as to how crucial the tribal votes are in this contest.

Criminal case pending against Ashahel

UDP candidate from Rajabala, Ashahel D Shira has a pending criminal case against him filed in 2014.

As per the affidavit filed by the candidate before the returning officer, Shira has a police case registered against him in Laban police station under Section 121/ 121 A of the IPC and under the Arms Act.

As per the affidavit, charges have been framed in the case.