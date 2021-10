SHILLONG, Oct 27: The state on Wednesday recorded 51 fresh COVID-19 cases while two more patients succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 1,448.

The active tally stands at 507 while 81,511 have recovered so far including 71 on the day.

37 fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, seven in West Khasi Hills, two each in South West Jaintia Hills and South West Khasi Hills and one each in East Garo Hills, Ri Bhoi and West Garo Hills.