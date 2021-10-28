Permanent bridge on Shillong Bypass

SHILLONG, Oct 27: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to construct a permanent bridge along the Shillong Bypass to substitute for the damaged Dwar-Ksuid bridge. The construction work is expected to begin as early as next month.

An NHAI official said the design of the permanent bridge has been finalised and necessary vetting is under way. “We are hopeful that construction will begin by the end of November,” the official added.

Vehicles have been plying through a temporary bailey bridge after the Dwar-Ksuid bridge developed cracks last year. However, the temporary bride has also suffered damages from overloaded trucks as a result of which goods-laden trucks are diverted through the city in the night hours.