All eyes now on Oct 30 as campaigning ends

TURA/ SHILLONG, Oct 27: The curtains have finally fallen on the high intensity campaign between the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) constituents – NPP, UDP and BJP – and the challengers, Congress for by-elections to Mawphlang, Mawryngkneng and Rajabala seats at 4 pm on Wednesday with all parties making their best efforts to woo the voters to their side.

On the last day of campaigning, all political parties made final attempts to convince and woo voters ahead of the October 30 polls.

While Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma led the NPP charge at Rajabala by pitching camp for several days in the constituency during the last leg of the campaign, former chief minister Mukul Sangma and MPCC president Vincent Pala led the Congress campaign from the front.

The campaign primarily revolved around who did better or worse in terms of governance.

The Congress, led by Mukul Sangma, charged the NPP government of Conrad Sangma for failing to bring development to the state and Rajabala.

Mukul said that the NPP government has stepped into one folly after another and was unable to find its ground when it comes to development. This, he said, was the reason people are keen to show their rejection of the current government.

The chief minister, on the other hand, has termed this campaign as something never witnessed before. “Never in the history of campaigns in Garo Hills has so much emphasis been given for a bypoll,” Conrad said.

The CM also questioned the work of the Congress during Mukul’s eight-year-long tenure.

Sounding confident, Congress working president, Ampareen Lyngdoh said the election results would be a strong indication of what would happen in 2023.

Incidentally, her stand was in contrast to MPCC president Vincent Pala’s assertion that the results would have no bearing in 2023.

NPP state president, WR Kharlukhi spoke about the party’s successful campaign and seemed confident about the November 2 verdict.

BJP leader and Meghalaya in-charge, M Chuba Ao who campaigned in Rajabala on Wednesday said he did not want to predict who would win the minority-dominated constituency but added that it would be a close contest.

BJP leader, AL Hek who also camping in Rajabala said that they have campaigned very aggressively and left it to the wisdom of the voters to take a call on who to support.

The NPP ended its campaign for the Mawphlang by-election with an election rally at Mawphlang on Wednesday.

NPP national vice president Prestone Tynsong along with party MLAs, Gigur Myrthong and Macmillan Byrsat campaigned for party candidate, Lamphrang Blah.

Blah urged the party supporters to stand and observe a two-minute silence for former MLA, (L) SK Sunn.

The Congress ended its campaign with a rally at Mawngap for party candidate, Kennedy C. Khyriem. MPCC chief Vincent Pala addressed the gathering, among others.

The UDP’s campaign drew to a close with a rally at Marbisu in support of party candidate, Eugeneson L. Mawphlang. Party president Metbah Lyngdoh, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, Independent MLA and State Planning Board chairman Lambor Malngiang, among others attended the election rally.