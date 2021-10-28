Meghalaya allows reopening of physical classes from Nov 1
SHILLONG, Oct 28: Meghalaya government through a notification has recommended reopening of schools for holding off line classes from Class I to XII both in urban and rural areas.
The physical classes will, however, be allowed subject to adherence of following protocols:
- Consent of parents is paramount.
- Attendance norms shall be relaxed. Only 15-20 students will be allowed in a class at a given time and to ensure this, schools will call students on shifts or alternate day. A distance of six feet will be maintained between two benches in a class room.
- Teaching hours will be limited to three to four hours per day and no cultural gathering or sports events will be permitted.
- Schools/Colleges will have to provide isolation facilities and tie-up with local health departments for any emergency situation.
- Deputy Commissioners have been empowered to assess the risk locally and decide on reopening of schools.
- Vaccination is encouraged for teachers/staff for the safety of staff and students
- Non-vaccinated teachers and staff shall have to undergo mandatory RTPCR test after every ten days and submit the test certificate to the school head.
