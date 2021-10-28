Assam govt launches online driving licence renewal services

GUWAHATI, Oct 28: Assam on Thursday became the sixth state in the country to have launched online contactless driving license renewal and duplicate driving licence services.

The citizen-centric services are transparent, user friendly and easily accessible where the service seekers, without having to go to the district transport offices, will experience contactless and doorstep service delivery based on Aadhaar authentication.

“Assam has become the sixth state in the entire nation to have adopted this technology-based solution. These services are an attempt to empower the people and give them the fruits of good governance. The online services will save the service seekers from going to the DTO offices and standing in queue to get their work done,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said during the launch of the services here.

“This step will also save mandays which will enable the people to use their time in other productive work,” Sarma said.

He said that with the inauguration of these online services, people will excessively apply for renewal and duplication of driving licenses which will help the government to generate more revenue.

“A portal will be created, wherein, appointment can be fixed for the permanent driving licenses with the DTOs so that the visits of the service seekers to the DTO office do not go in vain because of the unavailability of the transport officers,” the chief minister said.

He further announced that all DTO establishments in the state would witness complete automation by March 31, 2022.

“Under the total automation programme, services such as transfer of ownership, duplicate registration certificate (RC), change of address in RC, international driving permit, duplicate conductor license, renewal of conductor license, hypothecation addition, hypothecation cancellation will be made available for the citizens,” Sarma said.

“With the help of technology, more services like online employment registration and modification of credentials in employment registration certificates, booking of tickets for Inland Water Transport vessels, trade licenses will be made process based,” he said.

It may be noted that the Assam transport department, under the contactless learner’s license facility launched on September 3, 2021, issued 1,39,925 learner’s licenses till Wednesday.