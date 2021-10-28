Poll personnel leave for duty

TURA, Oct 28: The Polling Personnels for the by-election to the 47-Rajabala (GEN) Legislative Assembly Constituency leave for their respective Polling stations today after collecting necessary materials, EVM, VVPAT, etc from Deputy Commissioner’s Office premises, West Garo Hills, Tura.

The 47-Rajabala (Gen) LAC has altogether forty-one (41) polling stations, but 17 polling booths have been made for better conduct of polling processes for those polling stations with more than one thousand voters and all the polling parties had left for their respective polling stations.