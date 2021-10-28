Athletic held, Villarreal score in stoppage time

MADRID, Oct 27: Arnaut Danjuma scored five minutes into stoppage time as Villarreal salvaged a 3-3 draw against Cádiz in the Spanish league on Tuesday.

Danjuma got the equalizer with a shot from inside the area to keep Unai Emery’s team from losing its third league match in a row.

Anthony “Choco” Lozano scored a hat trick for Cádiz, whose winless streak reached six matches.

Lozano scored twice in the first half and once after halftime to give Cádiz a two-goal lead until Boulaye Dia pulled the hosts closer in the 80th minute. Pau Torres had evened the match for Villarreal in the first half.

Cádiz has only one win this season and is one point from the relegation zone.

Villarreal, with only two victories, stayed in 12th place.

Athletic Bilbao was held by Espanyol to a 1-1 draw, missing a chance to get closer to the lead. Athletic had won two in a row and could have gotten within two points of leader Real Sociedad with another victory.

Raúl de Tomás opened the scoring for mid-table Espanyol by converting a penalty kick in the 33rd. Iñaki Williams equalized for the visitors in the 52nd.

De Tomás was sent off in stoppage time after an altercation with an opponent.

Alavés edged Elche 1-0 at home to win its second consecutive match and leave the relegation zone. Mamadou Loum scored the winner early in the second half.

It was Elche’s second loss in three matches. (AP)