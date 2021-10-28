Meghalaya powerlifting body seeks CM’s assistance

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 27: The Meghalaya Powerlifting and Fitness Association (MPFA) is seeking financial assistance from the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma for its participation in the National Benchpress Championship 2021, scheduled to be held in Goa from November 16-20. In a circular issued here on Wednesday, MPFA president Riki Diengdoh and general secretary Frankie Nongrum informed that 10 athletes have been selected from Umsning to participate in the national event. Hence, the association, in its circular, has requested the state government’s financial support in helping meet its expenditure during the course of the championship. The selection of the 10 powerlifters had taken place in Umsning earlier on March 27, 2021 during a selection camp.